Kuwait Airways increases London Heathrow service from late-April 2020

Kuwait Airways from late-April 2020 is expanding service on Kuwait City – London Heathrow route, as the airline schedules 14 weekly flights, instead of 12. Boeing 777-300ER operates this route.
KU103 KWI0525 – 1000LHR 77W 357
KU101 KWI1010 – 1445LHR 77W D
KU105 KWI1600 – 2035LHR 77W x456
KU104 LHR1145 – 2000KWI 77W 357
KU102 LHR1635 – 0050+1KWI 77W D
KU106 LHR2220 – 0635+1KWI 77W x456
