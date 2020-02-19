JAL Feb/Mar 2020 Asia service reduction as of 18FEB20

Japan Airlines on Tuesday (18FEB20) announced extended service reduction for February and March 2020, now includes service to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea. Planned adjustment as of 18FEB20 as follows.



Nagoya – Tianjin 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating

Osaka Kansai – Shanghai Pu Dong 20FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 737-800 operating

Osaka Kansai – Taipei Taoyuan 05MAR20 – 22MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 737-800 operating

Tokyo Haneda – Hong Kong 21FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 replaces 777-200ER

Tokyo Haneda – Seoul Gimpo

01MAR20 – 27MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

02MAR20 – 25MAR20 787-8 replaces 777-200ER, 2 daily



Tokyo Narita – Busan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Tokyo Narita – Hong Kong 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating