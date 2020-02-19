JAL Feb/Mar 2020 Asia service reduction as of 18FEB20

Japan Airlines on Tuesday (18FEB20) announced extended service reduction for February and March 2020, now includes service to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea. Planned adjustment as of 18FEB20 as follows.
Nagoya – Tianjin 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating
Osaka Kansai – Shanghai Pu Dong 20FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 737-800 operating
Osaka Kansai – Taipei Taoyuan 05MAR20 – 22MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 737-800 operating
Tokyo Haneda – Hong Kong 21FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 replaces 777-200ER
Tokyo Haneda – Seoul Gimpo
01MAR20 – 27MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
02MAR20 – 25MAR20 787-8 replaces 777-200ER, 2 daily
Tokyo Narita – Busan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Tokyo Narita – Hong Kong 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating
