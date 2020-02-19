EVA Air Feb/Mar 2020 Kuala Lumpur aircraft changes as of 18FEB20

EVA Air earlier this month revised operational aircraft for Taipei Taoyuan – Kuala Lumpur route, as the Star Alliance carrier switched from Airbus A330-300 to -200 for this daily flight, since 05FEB20. The A330-200 is now scheduled until 31MAR20, meaning previously planned 777-300ER service from 13MAR20 to 31MAR20 is no longer in effect.



BR217 TPE0655 – 1150KUL 332 357

BR227 TPE0930 – 1425KUL 332 x357



BR218 KUL1255 – 1735TPE 332 357

BR228 KUL1525 – 2005TPE 332 x357



Selected dates may still see A330-300 operating.