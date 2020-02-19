Qatar Airways earlier this month further expanded codeshare partnership with Malaysia Airlines, covering additional 4 routes from Kuala Lumpur. Following routes went into effect since 10FEB20 (or earlier; approximate).
Qatar Airways operated by Malaysia Airlines
Kuala Lumpur – Alor Setar
Kuala Lumpur – Medan Kualanamu
Kuala Lumpur – Sibu
Kuala Lumpur – Surabaya
Qatar Airways expands Malaysia Airlines codeshare from Feb 2020
