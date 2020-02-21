Air China starting next week is resuming Chengdu – Frankfurt service, initially operating twice weekly flights. During the period of 28FEB20 – 28MAR20, the Star Alliance carrier operates 2 weekly flights, instead of 3. Airbus A330-200 operates this route.
CA431 CTU0145 – 0540FRA 332 25
CA432 FRA1345 – 0655+1CTU 332 25
Air China resumes Chengdu – Frankfurt service from late-Feb 2020
