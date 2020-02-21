Ethiopian Airlines March 2020 Mainland China / Hong Kong changes as of 20FEB20

Ethiopian Airlines this week filed planned service changes to Mainland China and Hong Kong, for the month of March 2020. Planned adjustment as of 20FEB20 includes the following.



Addis Ababa – Bangkok – Hong Kong 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Bangkok – Hong Kong sector remains cancelled (3 weekly; 4 weekly Addis Ababa – Hong Kong – Manila service unchanged)

Addis Ababa – Beijing Capital 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 787-8 continues to operate 5 weekly, instead of 7 weekly A350 (Selected dates remain scheduled with A350)

Addis Ababa – Chengdu 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 787-8 continues to operate 2 weekly, instead of 4 weekly

Addis Ababa – Guangzhou 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Service reduces from 7 to 5 weekly with Boeing 787-8, instead of 10 weekly 777-300ER/787-8

Addis Ababa – Shanghai Pu Dong 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 787-8 continues to operate 5 weekly, instead of 7 weekly A350