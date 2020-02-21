Air Busan adds Seoul – Tokyo service from April 2020

By Jim Liu

Air Busan from April 2020 is adding Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita service, with the offering of 1 daily flight. This route will be operated by Airbus A321 aircraft, effective from 16APR20.

BX118 ICN1645 – 1900NRT 321 D
BX117 NRT2000 – 2210ICN 321 257
BX117 NRT2000 – 2250ICN 321 x257