Air Busan from April 2020 is adding Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita service, with the offering of 1 daily flight. This route will be operated by Airbus A321 aircraft, effective from 16APR20.
BX118 ICN1645 – 1900NRT 321 D
BX117 NRT2000 – 2210ICN 321 257
BX117 NRT2000 – 2250ICN 321 x257
Air Busan adds Seoul – Tokyo service from April 2020
Posted
Air Busan from April 2020 is adding Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita service, with the offering of 1 daily flight. This route will be operated by Airbus A321 aircraft, effective from 16APR20.