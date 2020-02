NokScoot Feb/Mar 2020 service changes as of 21FEB20

NokScoot earlier this month has filed service changes for the month of February and March 2020, as the airline cancels all flights to Mainland China. The airline is also adjusting selected service to Japan during this period. Planned changes as of 21FEB20 as follows.



Bangkok Don Mueang – Changchun eff 14FEB20 1 weekly cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Dalian eff 10FEB20 2 weekly cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Nanjing eff 06FEB20 1 daily cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Osaka Kansai Reduce from 7 weekly to

17FEB20 – 29FEB20 5 weekly

01MAR20 – 23MAR20 4 weekly



Bangkok Don Mueang – Qingdao eff 10FEB20 4 weekly cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Shenyang eff 09FEB20 4 weekly cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Tianjin eff 06FEB20 1 daily cancelled