Virgin Atlantic S20 Delhi service changes as of 21FEB20

Virgin Atlantic in recent schedule update filed additional aircraft changes for London Heathrow – Delhi route, during summer 2020 season. Planned additional changes as follows.



VS300/301 Previously reported, A340-600 replaces 787-9 on 17APR20 / 18APR20 (LHR departure)

VS302/303 Previously not reported, new 2nd daily service, subject to Government Approval, to be operated by various aircraft:

29MAR20 – 14MAY20 A330-300

15MAY20 – 01AUG20 787-9

02AUG20 – 24OCT20 A330-300 (Previous plan: 787-9)



VS302 LHR0925 – 2230DEL 789 D

VS300 LHR2005 – 0910+1DEL 789 D



VS303 DEL0205 – 0705LHR 789 D

VS301 DEL1130 – 1630LHR 789 D