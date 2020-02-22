Eznis Airways cancels Hong Kong service in Feb/Mar 2020

Mongolian carrier Eznis Airways earlier this month cancelled Ulan Baatar – Hong Kong service, its sole international route operating on scheduled basis. The airline originally planned cancellation from 01FEB20 to 02MAR20, however this is now extended to 03APR20.



The 3 weekly flights is now scheduled to resume on 04APR20.



MG231 ULN0725 – 1150HKG 73G 136

MG232 HKG1310 – 1745ULN 73G 136