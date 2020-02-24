Singapore Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Service adjustment as of 21FEB20

Singapore Airlines during the month of February and March 2020 is adjusting operations as selected service may see cancellations. The following adjustment only covers up to 28MAR20 and excludes service to Mainland China and Hong Kong, although changes for 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 has been filed in the system, and announced by the airline.



Singapore – Dhaka 04MAR20 – 28MAR20 SQ448/449 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Singapore – Mumbai 07MAR20 – 28MAR20 SQ426/425 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Singapore – Jakarta SQ968/951 Reduce from 7 weekly to

03MAR20 – 18MAR20 4 weekly

19MAR20 – 27MAR20 6 weekly



Singapore – Munich 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 777-300ER replaces A350-900XWB

Singapore – Seoul Incheon SQ612/611 Reduce from 7 weekly to

24FEB20 – 29FEB20 4 weekly

01MAR20 – 12MAR20 1 weekly

13MAR20 – 28MAR20 5-6 weekly



Selected routes see cancellations on selected dates.