Air France W20 Dubai service adjustment as of 21FEB20

Air France in recent schedule update filed additional changes to Paris CDG – Dubai service for winter 2020/21 season. From 25OCT20, the Skyteam member will operate 10 weekly flights, with a mix of Boeing 787-9 and 777-200ER aircraft, instead of previously planned 7 weekly Airbus A380.



AF662 CDG1330 – 2320DXB 772 D

AF658 CDG2325 – 0915+1DXB 789 247



AF655 DXB0130 – 0610CDG 772 D

AF659 DXB1150 – 1625CDG 789 135



In winter 2019/20 season, AF operates this route 12 weekly with 777-200ER and -300ER.