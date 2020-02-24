Qatar Airways adds Boeing 777-300ER Moscow service in March 2020

Qatar Airways during the month of March 2020 is adjusting operational aircraft for Doha – Moscow Domodedovo route, as QR229/230 service operated by 777-300ER, instead of A330-300. The Boeing 777 operates from 01MAR20 to 31MAR20.
QR229 DOH1655 – 2205DME 77W D
QR230 DME2345 – 0455+1DOH 77W D
The oneWorld member operates this route 3 times daily.
