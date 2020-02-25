Alitalia closes 2 long-haul routes in March 2020

Alitalia on Monday (24FEB20) closed reservation for 2 long-haul routes, as the airline gradually discontinues service to Seoul and Santiago de Chile. Planned adjustment as follows.
Rome – Santiago de Chile eff 30MAR20 Reservation for 5 weekly 777-200ER service closed (Following schedule originally filed from 04APR20)
AZ688 FCO2210 – 0715+1SCL 772 x26
AZ689 SCL1030 – 0645+1FCO 772 x13
Rome – Seoul Incheon eff 10MAR20 Reservation for 4 weekly A330 service closed (Following schedule originally filed from 29MAR20)
AZ758 FCO1515 – 0940+1ICN 330 x235
AZ759 ICN1355 – 1905FCO 330 x346
