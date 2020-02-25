LATAM Airlines Chile earlier this month added Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service on Santiago de Chile – Antofagasta route, scheduled once a week on Mondays. The 787-8 operates from 03FEB20 to 23MAR20.
LA126 SCL0750 – 0950ANF 788 1
LA127 ANF1105 – 1255SCL 788 1
LATAM adds Boeing 787 Antofagasta service in Feb/Mar 2020
