Silver Airways resumes 2 Bahamas Routes in late-Dec 2019

Silver Airways since late-December 2019 resumed 2 routes to The Bahamas, following Hurricane Dorian in Fall 2019. The airline has resumed Fort Lauderdale – Freeport and Fort Lauderdale – Marsh Harbour route, on board Saab 340 aircraft on 19DEC19. For summer 2020 season, the airline schedules 1 daily and 6 weekly flight, respectively.



Following schedule is effective for the month of April 2020.



Fort Lauderdale – Freeport 1 daily

3M142 FLL1245 – 1340FPO SF3 D

3M142 FPO1420- 1510FLL SF3 D



Fort Lauderdale – Marsh Harbour 6 weekly

3M063 FLL1010 – 1125MHH SF3 67

3M063 FLL1155 – 1310MHH SF3 13

3M065 FLL1320 – 1435MHH SF3 45



3M063 MHH1155 – 1315FLL SF3 67

3M063 MHH1340 – 1500FLL SF3 13

3M065 MHH1505 – 1625FLL SF3 45