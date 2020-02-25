Silver Airways resumes 2 Bahamas Routes in late-Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Silver Airways since late-December 2019 resumed 2 routes to The Bahamas, following Hurricane Dorian in Fall 2019. The airline has resumed Fort Lauderdale – Freeport and Fort Lauderdale – Marsh Harbour route, on board Saab 340 aircraft on 19DEC19. For summer 2020 season, the airline schedules 1 daily and 6 weekly flight, respectively.

Following schedule is effective for the month of April 2020.

Fort Lauderdale – Freeport 1 daily
3M142 FLL1245 – 1340FPO SF3 D
3M142 FPO1420- 1510FLL SF3 D

Fort Lauderdale – Marsh Harbour 6 weekly
3M063 FLL1010 – 1125MHH SF3 67
3M063 FLL1155 – 1310MHH SF3 13
3M065 FLL1320 – 1435MHH SF3 45

3M063 MHH1155 – 1315FLL SF3 67
3M063 MHH1340 – 1500FLL SF3 13
3M065 MHH1505 – 1625FLL SF3 45

Twitter LinkedIn
