Korean Air on Monday (24FEB20) announced cancellation of Israel service, from 24FEB20 to 28MAR20, due to recent development. The Skyteam member previously scheduled 4 weekly flights for Seoul Incheon – Tel Aviv service, with a mix of 777-200ER/-300ER aircraft.
KE957 ICN1435 – 1955TLV 777 x357
KE958 TLV2155 – 1510+1ICN 777 x357
Korean Air cancels Tel Aviv service in Feb/Mar 2020
