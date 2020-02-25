Jazeera adds Sharjah service from April 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Jazeera Airways from April 2020 is adding new route to The United Arab Emirates, where the airline schedules Kuwait City – Sharjah service. From 02APR20, Airbus A320 operates this route twice weekly.

J9135 KWI1655 – 1940SHJ 320 46
J9136 SHJ2030 – 2115KWI 320 46

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.