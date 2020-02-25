Jazeera Airways from April 2020 is adding new route to The United Arab Emirates, where the airline schedules Kuwait City – Sharjah service. From 02APR20, Airbus A320 operates this route twice weekly.
J9135 KWI1655 – 1940SHJ 320 46
J9136 SHJ2030 – 2115KWI 320 46
Jazeera adds Sharjah service from April 2020
