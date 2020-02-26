Garuda Indonesia in recent schedule update extended schedule listing for Manado – Davao route, as the airline opened reservation for summer 2020 season, from 29MAR20. The airline will continue to operate ATR72 aircraft on this route, twice weekly.
GA7401 MDC1030 – 1230DVO AT7 15
GA7402 DVO1315 – 1510MDC AT7 15
Garuda Indonesia extends Manado – Davao service into S20
