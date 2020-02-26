Etihad Airways in recent week filed additional aircraft changes for Abu Dhabi – Manchester service, as the airline schedules additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service during summer 2020 season, instead of -10.
EY015/016 01JUN20 – 25JUN20 787-9 replaces -10
EY021/022 02JUL20 – 11OCT20 Day 14 operated by 787-9, replacing -10
EY015 AUH0250 – 0735MAN 787 D
EY021 AUH0955 – 1430MAN 787 D
EY016 MAN0940 – 1950AUH 787 D
EY022 MAN2030 – 0635+1AUH 787 D
Etihad S20 Manchester aircraft changes as of 25FEB20
