American Airlines schedules additional 777/787 domestic flights in April 2020

American Airlines in recent schedule update added extra widebody aircraft service on Domestic service to/from Los Angeles and California, including Boeing 777 and 787, for the month of April 2020. Planned operation as follows.



Los Angeles – Miami 29MAR20 – 24APR20 777-300ER operates 1 daily

Los Angeles – New York JFK 07APR20 – 24APR20 777-200ER operates 1 daily

San Francisco – Chicago O’Hare 28MAR20 – 24APR20 787-8 operates 1 daily



Since late-December 2019, American Airlines has filed 787-9 service on Los Angeles – Chicago O’Hare service from 30MAR20, operating once daily. Recent schedule update saw the 787-9 service extended until 03JUN20.