Air Niugini Mar/Apr 2020 International service changes as of 25FEB20

Air Niugini has filed service changes for the month of March and April 2020, as selected service sees service reductions. Planned adjustment as of 25FEB20 as follows.



Port Moresby – Cairns 01MAR20 – 30APR20 The airline intends to operate Fokker 70 on Day 36, replacing 767-300ER. However, this has not been reflected in the system

Port Moresby – Chuuk – Pohnpei 22FEB20 – 31MAR20 Previously reported, 1 weekly Fokker 70 service cancelled

Port Moresby – Hong Kong 26FEB20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly, 737-700 replaces 767 until 23MAR20 (Previous plan: reduce from 3 to 2 weekly)

Port Moresby – Honiara 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Nonstop terminator service (PX080/081) reduces from 3 to 1 weekly (Overall Honiara service including tag-on flight to Nadi and Port Vila reduces from 7 to 4 weekly)

Port Moresby – Honiara – Nadi 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 Day 3 from Port Moresby operated by Fokker 100, replacing 737-700 (Overall 2 weekly Fokker 100)

Port Moresby – Manila 01MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, all service operated by 737-800, instead of 737/767

Port Moresby – Nadi 16FEB20 – 27MAR20 1 weekly nonstop service cancelled (Overall service to Nadi reduces from 3 to 2 weekly)



Selected domestic service during the month of March and April 2020 sees aircraft change from Fokker 70 to Fokker 100.