Hong Kong Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Network changes as of 25FEB20

Hong Kong Airlines in the last few days filed additional service changes, as the airline cancels service to Korea. Planned adjustment as of 25FEB20 as follows.



Hong Kong – Sapporo New Chitose No changes at 9 weekly level

Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon 22FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled



Previously reported changes:

Hong Kong – Bangkok 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 31 to 18 weekly

Hong Kong – Beijing Capital Reduce from 3 daily to

29JAN20 – 09FEB20 2 daily

10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily



Hong Kong – Chengdu 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Hong Kong – Chongqing 31JAN20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Hong Kong – Denpasar 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Hong Kong – Guiyang 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Hong Kong – Haikou 30JAN20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Hangzhou 14FEB20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly service cancelled

Hong Kong – Kagoshima 02MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly service cancelled

Hong Kong – Male 13FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Hong Kong – Nanjing

29JAN20 – 11FEB20 Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly

12FEB20 – 28MAR20 11 weekly service cancelled (Except 14FEB20)



Hong Kong – Okayama 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Hong Kong – Okinawa 18FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Osaka Kansai 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Sanya

04FEB20 – 10FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

11FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly service cancelled



Hong Kong – Shanghai Hongqiao 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 daily service cancelled

Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

Hong Kong – Tokyo Narita 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 17-19 to 14 weekly

Hong Kong – Yonago 25FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled