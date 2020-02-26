Hong Kong Airlines in the last few days filed additional service changes, as the airline cancels service to Korea. Planned adjustment as of 25FEB20 as follows.
Hong Kong – Sapporo New Chitose No changes at 9 weekly level
Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon 22FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
Previously reported changes:
Hong Kong – Bangkok 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 31 to 18 weekly
Hong Kong – Beijing Capital Reduce from 3 daily to
29JAN20 – 09FEB20 2 daily
10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily
Hong Kong – Chengdu 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled
Hong Kong – Chongqing 31JAN20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled
Hong Kong – Denpasar 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Hong Kong – Guiyang 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled
Hong Kong – Haikou 30JAN20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly
Hong Kong – Hangzhou 14FEB20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly service cancelled
Hong Kong – Kagoshima 02MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly service cancelled
Hong Kong – Male 13FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled
Hong Kong – Nanjing
29JAN20 – 11FEB20 Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly
12FEB20 – 28MAR20 11 weekly service cancelled (Except 14FEB20)
Hong Kong – Okayama 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled
Hong Kong – Okinawa 18FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly
Hong Kong – Osaka Kansai 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly
Hong Kong – Sanya
04FEB20 – 10FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
11FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly service cancelled
Hong Kong – Shanghai Hongqiao 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly
Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 daily service cancelled
Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily
Hong Kong – Tokyo Narita 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 17-19 to 14 weekly
Hong Kong – Yonago 25FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled
Hong Kong Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Network changes as of 25FEB20
