Royal Jordanian / Ryanair suspends reservations for Jordan – Italy late-Feb 2020 flights as of 26FEB20

Royal Jordanian and Ryanair in the last 24-72 hours suspended reservations for flights between Jordan and Italy, reflected on the airline’s respective website. Affected routes as of 2300GMT 26FEB20 as follows.

Royal Jordanian

Amman – Rome 28FEB20 – 15MAR20 5 weekly flights not available for reservation



The airline is cancelling service up to 01MAR20, while flights between 02MAR20 to 15MAR20 is not open for booking.

Ryanair

Amman – Bologna 29FEB20 – 12APR20 2 weekly flights not available for reservation

Amman – Milan Bergamo 27FEB20 - 31MAR20 3 weekly flights not available for reservation



Despite suspended bookings, the airline’s flight status continues to display normal operation for the moment.