Pobeda adds Dubai al Maktoum service in S20

By Jim Liu

Pobeda in summer 2020 season is offering new service to The Middle East, where the airline schedules Moscow Vnukovo – Dubai al Maktoum service. During summer season, 737-800 aircraft will operate from 29MAR20 to 11MAY20, and from 01OCT20 to 24OCT20.

This route is served 4 weekly flights.

DP951 VKO1045 – 1700DWC 738 357
DP951 VKO1155 – 1810DWC 738 1

DP952 DWC1750 – 2220VKO 738 357
DP952 DWC1900 – 2330VKO 738 1