Pobeda adds Dubai al Maktoum service in S20

Pobeda in summer 2020 season is offering new service to The Middle East, where the airline schedules Moscow Vnukovo – Dubai al Maktoum service. During summer season, 737-800 aircraft will operate from 29MAR20 to 11MAY20, and from 01OCT20 to 24OCT20.



This route is served 4 weekly flights.



DP951 VKO1045 – 1700DWC 738 357

DP951 VKO1155 – 1810DWC 738 1



DP952 DWC1750 – 2220VKO 738 357

DP952 DWC1900 – 2330VKO 738 1