Danish Air Transport in March 2020 plans to operate 2 round-trip service on Copenhagen – Strasbourg route, on board ATR42 aircraft. Planned schedule based on OAG and GDS listing as follow.
DX132 CPH1300 – 1455SXB AT4 09MAR20
DX132 CPH1140 – 1355SXB AT4 12MAR20
DX133 SXB1540 – 1750CPH AT4 09MAR20
DX133 SXB1445 – 1640CPH AT4 12MAR20
Danish Air Transport schedules limited-time Copenhagen – Strasbourg service in March 2020
