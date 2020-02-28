Various foreign carriers Seoul Incheon March 2020 Long-Haul service changes as of 27FEB20

Various foreign carriers this week filed changes to long-haul service to/from Seoul Incheon, effective from late-February 2020. This post only focuses on the ones previously not covered on Airlineroute. Information is as of 27FEB20.



British Airways

London Heathrow – Seoul Incheon 13MAR20 – 29MAR20 Reduce from 1 daily to alternating days, LHR departs on even dates, ICN on odd dates



CSA Czech Airlines

Prague – Seoul Incheon eff 29FEB20 4 weekly service cancelled. The Skyteam carrier also removed schedules for flights on/after 29MAR20



Ethiopian Airlines

Addis Ababa – Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 02MAR20 – 16MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly



Garuda Indonesia

Jakarta – Seoul Incheon 02MAR20 – 24MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Jetstar

Gold Coast – Seoul Incheon 08MAR20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly service cancelled



LOT Polish Airlines

Budapest – Seoul Incheon 02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly