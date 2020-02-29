brussels airlines March 2020 Italy service changes as of 28FEB20

brussels airlines on Friday (28FEB20) filed service changes Italy, for the first half of March 2020. Planned service changes as follow.



Note operational frequency varies, therefore following reduced frequency is for general guidance.



Brussels – Milan Linate 02MAR20 – 13MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 10 weekly

Brussels – Milan Malpensa 02MAR20 – 13MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 11 weekly

Brussels – Rome 02MAR20 – 13MAR20 Reduce from 22 to 16 weekly

Brussels – Venice 02MAR20 – 13MAR20 Reduce from 17 to 13 weekly