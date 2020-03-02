Philippine Airlines Asia March 2020 service adjustment as of 28FEB20

Philippine Airlines during the month of March 2020 is adjusting operational frequencies on additional routes in Asia. As of 28FEB20, planned changes as follows.



Cebu – Seoul Incheon 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Clark – Seoul Incheon

16FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled



Manila – Bangkok 04MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Manila – Busan Reduce from 9 weekly to

16FEB20 – 01MAR20 7 weekly

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 4)



Manila – Kuala Lumpur 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

Manila – Phnom Penh 28FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Manila – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 14 weekly to

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 7 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly



Manila – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 14 weekly to following

11FEB20 – 20FEB20 Cancelled

21FEB20 – 02MAR20 4 weekly

03MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly