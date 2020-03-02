Philippine Airlines during the month of March 2020 is adjusting operational frequencies on additional routes in Asia. As of 28FEB20, planned changes as follows.
Cebu – Seoul Incheon 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled
Clark – Seoul Incheon
16FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly
02MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
Manila – Bangkok 04MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Manila – Busan Reduce from 9 weekly to
16FEB20 – 01MAR20 7 weekly
02MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 4)
Manila – Kuala Lumpur 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly
Manila – Phnom Penh 28FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
Manila – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 14 weekly to
01MAR20 – 14MAR20 7 weekly
15MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly
Manila – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 14 weekly to following
11FEB20 – 20FEB20 Cancelled
21FEB20 – 02MAR20 4 weekly
03MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly
Philippine Airlines Asia March 2020 service adjustment as of 28FEB20
Posted
Philippine Airlines during the month of March 2020 is adjusting operational frequencies on additional routes in Asia. As of 28FEB20, planned changes as follows.