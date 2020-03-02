Bulgaria Air / Qatar Airways begins codeshare service from March 2020

Bulgaria Air and Qatar Airways starting today (02MAR20) is launching reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service between Qatar and Bulgaria, as well as domestic service within Bulgaria. Planned codeshare routes as follow.
Bulgaria Air operated by Qatar Airways
Sofia – Doha
Qatar Airways operated by Bulgaria Air
Sofia – Bourgas
Sofia – Varna
