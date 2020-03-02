Turkish Airlines S20 Long-Haul changes as of 28FEB20

Turkish Airlines in recent schedule update filed additional changes for long-haul service in summer 2020 season, including service expansion to Chicago, San Francisco, as well as Mexico. Planned adjustment as follows.



Istanbul – Abuja eff 10AUG20 3 of 7 weekly operated by A330-200, replacing 737-800

Istanbul – Accra eff 13JUL20 4 of 7 weekly operated by A330-200, replacing 737-800/-900ER (Previous plan: 332 operates 4 weekly from 13MAY20, daily from 13JUL20)

Istanbul – Baghdad eff 29MAR20 TK302/303 A321/737-800 continues operating, replacing previously planned A330-200/-300

Istanbul – Bamako – Niamey – Istanbul eff 11AUG20 A330-200 replaces 737-900ER, 3 weekly

Istanbul – Boston eff 29MAR20 A330-300 continues to operate 1 daily, replacing previously planned 787-9

Istanbul – Chicago O’Hare eff 07MAY20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly, new flight operated by 787-9

TK005 IST1410 – 1735ORD 77W D

TK185 IST1630 – 1955ORD 789 146



TK006 ORD2130 – 1615+1IST 77W D

TK186 ORD2305 – 1750+1IST 789 146



Istanbul – Dakar – Banjul – Istanbul eff 17AUG20 1 of 3 weekly operated by 737-900ER, replacing A330-200

Istanbul – Hanoi eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly, A330-300 operating (Previous plan: Increase to 7 weekly)

Istanbul – Johannesburg – Durban eff 12MAY20 787-9 replaces A330-300, 4 weekly

Istanbul – Mexico City – Cancun – Istanbul eff 08JUN20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating

TK181 IST2120 – 0335+1MEX0455+1 – 0710+1CUN0840+1 – 0440+2IST 789 x246



Istanbul – Mombasa 25APR20 – 04JUN20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly, 737-900ER operating

Istanbul – Nairobi 1 daily 737-800 replaced by following

08JUN20 – 12JUL20 332 Day 136 from NBO (Previous plan: eff 11MAY20)

13JUL20 – 24OCT20 333 Day x67 332 Day 67



Istanbul – Phuket

30MAR20 – 01MAY20 2 of 6 weekly operated by A330-200, instead of -300

02MAY20 – 02JUL20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly



Istanbul – San Francisco 07JUN20 – 04OCT20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly, new flight operated by 787-9

TK189 IST0955 – 1315SFO 789 357

TK079 IST1310 – 1630SFO 77W D



TK190 SFO1445 – 1350+1IST 789 357

TK080 SFO1810 – 1715+1IST 77W D



Previously reported changes:

Istanbul – Asmara eff 30MAR20 3 weekly service maintained, instead of previously filed 4 weekly

Istanbul – Cape Town eff 31MAR20 787-9 replaces A330-300, 5 weekly in Northern summer 2020 season

Istanbul – Caracas eff 01APR20 787-9 operates 2 weekly terminator service, replacing A330-200 in S19 (19JUN19 – 11SEP19)

Istanbul – Dubai eff 14APR20 TK762/763 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Istanbul – Havana – Caracas – Istanbul eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces A330-200, 3 weekly

Istanbul – Ho Chi Minh City eff 30MAR20 A330-300 operates 1 daily, replacing a mix of -200/-300

Istanbul – Kuala Lumpur

eff 12MAY20 787-9 replaces A330, 1 daily

eff 09JUN20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly, TK062/063 operated by 787-9 (A330-300 from 11AUG20)



Istanbul – Los Angeles eff 10JUN20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly, additional service operated by 787-9 (11 weekly from 14JUL20; Previous plan: A350-900XWB)

Istanbul – Manila eff 09JUN20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Istanbul – Mauritius – Antananarivo 25JUN20 – 08SEP20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly (Mauritius unchanged at 5 weekly)

Istanbul – Montreal eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces A330-300, 3 weekly

Istanbul – Newark eff 25MAY20 Service resumption since October 1994, 1 daily A330-300

Istanbul – New York JFK eff 10AUG20 TK003/004 787-9 replaces A330-300

Istanbul – Osaka Kansai eff 14APR20 4 weekly 787-9 (5 weekly form 13JUN20), service resumption since January 2017

Istanbul – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 13JUL20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 3 weekly

Istanbul – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 14JUL20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 4 weekly

Istanbul – Seoul Incheon eff 11AUG20 TK088/089 777-300ER replaces A330-300, 4 weekly (Previous plan: A350-900XWB)

Istanbul – Singapore eff 08JUN20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly, 11 weekly from 19JUL20. New flights operated by 787-9

Istanbul – Tokyo Haneda eff 30MAR20 1 daily 777-300ER, replacing TK052/053 Tokyo Narita service

Istanbul – Tokyo Narita

29MAR20 – 12APR20 Service temporary suspended

eff 13APR20 3 weekly 777-300ER/787-9 as TK050/051, 4 weekly from 10JUN20



Istanbul – Tunis eff 08JUN20 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly

Istanbul – Vancouver eff 09JUN20 New route, 3 weekly 787-9

Istanbul – Washington Dulles

eff 27APR20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly, 787-9 operating

eff 08JUN20 TK007/008 777-300ER replaces 787-9



Istanbul – Xi’An eff 29MAR20 A330-300 replaces -200, increase from 3 to 4 weekly