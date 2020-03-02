Turkish Airlines S20 Long-Haul changes as of 28FEB20

Turkish Airlines in recent schedule update filed additional changes for long-haul service in summer 2020 season, including service expansion to Chicago, San Francisco, as well as Mexico. Planned adjustment as follows.
Istanbul – Abuja eff 10AUG20 3 of 7 weekly operated by A330-200, replacing 737-800
Istanbul – Accra eff 13JUL20 4 of 7 weekly operated by A330-200, replacing 737-800/-900ER (Previous plan: 332 operates 4 weekly from 13MAY20, daily from 13JUL20)
Istanbul – Baghdad eff 29MAR20 TK302/303 A321/737-800 continues operating, replacing previously planned A330-200/-300
Istanbul – Bamako – Niamey – Istanbul eff 11AUG20 A330-200 replaces 737-900ER, 3 weekly
Istanbul – Boston eff 29MAR20 A330-300 continues to operate 1 daily, replacing previously planned 787-9
Istanbul – Chicago O’Hare eff 07MAY20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly, new flight operated by 787-9
TK005 IST1410 – 1735ORD 77W D
TK185 IST1630 – 1955ORD 789 146
TK006 ORD2130 – 1615+1IST 77W D
TK186 ORD2305 – 1750+1IST 789 146
Istanbul – Dakar – Banjul – Istanbul eff 17AUG20 1 of 3 weekly operated by 737-900ER, replacing A330-200
Istanbul – Hanoi eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly, A330-300 operating (Previous plan: Increase to 7 weekly)
Istanbul – Johannesburg – Durban eff 12MAY20 787-9 replaces A330-300, 4 weekly
Istanbul – Mexico City – Cancun – Istanbul eff 08JUN20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating
TK181 IST2120 – 0335+1MEX0455+1 – 0710+1CUN0840+1 – 0440+2IST 789 x246
Istanbul – Mombasa 25APR20 – 04JUN20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly, 737-900ER operating
Istanbul – Nairobi 1 daily 737-800 replaced by following
08JUN20 – 12JUL20 332 Day 136 from NBO (Previous plan: eff 11MAY20)
13JUL20 – 24OCT20 333 Day x67 332 Day 67
Istanbul – Phuket
30MAR20 – 01MAY20 2 of 6 weekly operated by A330-200, instead of -300
02MAY20 – 02JUL20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly
Istanbul – San Francisco 07JUN20 – 04OCT20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly, new flight operated by 787-9
TK189 IST0955 – 1315SFO 789 357
TK079 IST1310 – 1630SFO 77W D
TK190 SFO1445 – 1350+1IST 789 357
TK080 SFO1810 – 1715+1IST 77W D
Previously reported changes:
Istanbul – Asmara eff 30MAR20 3 weekly service maintained, instead of previously filed 4 weekly
Istanbul – Cape Town eff 31MAR20 787-9 replaces A330-300, 5 weekly in Northern summer 2020 season
Istanbul – Caracas eff 01APR20 787-9 operates 2 weekly terminator service, replacing A330-200 in S19 (19JUN19 – 11SEP19)
Istanbul – Dubai eff 14APR20 TK762/763 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily
Istanbul – Havana – Caracas – Istanbul eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces A330-200, 3 weekly
Istanbul – Ho Chi Minh City eff 30MAR20 A330-300 operates 1 daily, replacing a mix of -200/-300
Istanbul – Kuala Lumpur
eff 12MAY20 787-9 replaces A330, 1 daily
eff 09JUN20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly, TK062/063 operated by 787-9 (A330-300 from 11AUG20)
Istanbul – Los Angeles eff 10JUN20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly, additional service operated by 787-9 (11 weekly from 14JUL20; Previous plan: A350-900XWB)
Istanbul – Manila eff 09JUN20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily
Istanbul – Mauritius – Antananarivo 25JUN20 – 08SEP20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly (Mauritius unchanged at 5 weekly)
Istanbul – Montreal eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces A330-300, 3 weekly
Istanbul – Newark eff 25MAY20 Service resumption since October 1994, 1 daily A330-300
Istanbul – New York JFK eff 10AUG20 TK003/004 787-9 replaces A330-300
Istanbul – Osaka Kansai eff 14APR20 4 weekly 787-9 (5 weekly form 13JUN20), service resumption since January 2017
Istanbul – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 13JUL20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 3 weekly
Istanbul – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 14JUL20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 4 weekly
Istanbul – Seoul Incheon eff 11AUG20 TK088/089 777-300ER replaces A330-300, 4 weekly (Previous plan: A350-900XWB)
Istanbul – Singapore eff 08JUN20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly, 11 weekly from 19JUL20. New flights operated by 787-9
Istanbul – Tokyo Haneda eff 30MAR20 1 daily 777-300ER, replacing TK052/053 Tokyo Narita service
Istanbul – Tokyo Narita
29MAR20 – 12APR20 Service temporary suspended
eff 13APR20 3 weekly 777-300ER/787-9 as TK050/051, 4 weekly from 10JUN20
Istanbul – Tunis eff 08JUN20 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly
Istanbul – Vancouver eff 09JUN20 New route, 3 weekly 787-9
Istanbul – Washington Dulles
eff 27APR20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly, 787-9 operating
eff 08JUN20 TK007/008 777-300ER replaces 787-9
Istanbul – Xi’An eff 29MAR20 A330-300 replaces -200, increase from 3 to 4 weekly
Turkish Airlines S20 Long-Haul changes as of 28FEB20
Posted
Turkish Airlines in recent schedule update filed additional changes for long-haul service in summer 2020 season, including service expansion to Chicago, San Francisco, as well as Mexico. Planned adjustment as follows.