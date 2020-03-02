Thai AirAsia X starting this month once again operates Bangkok Don Mueang – Tbilisi scheduled charters, based on OAG schedules listing. Planned operation up to November 2020 as follows.
11MAR20 – 29APR20 Day 367 (week of 13APR20 Day x25)
101MAY20 – 05MAY20 Day x134
09MAY20 – 10MAY20 Day 67
06JUN20 – 14JUN20 Every 4 days
04JUL20 – 12JUL20 Every 4 days
08AUG20 – 16AUG20 Every 4 days
26SEP20 – 30SEP20 Every 4 days
04OCT20 – 15NOV20 Day 367
XJ008 DMK0300 – 0825TBS 333
XJ009 TBS0940 – 2030DMK 333
Thai AirAsia X continues Tbilisi charters from March 2020
