American Airlines Williamsport service changes from August 2020

American Airlines from August 2020 is adjusting service for Williamsport. From 18AUG20, the oneWorld carrier will offer up to 2 daily Charlotte – Williamsport service, replacing Philadelphia – Williamsport. PSA Airlines CRJ200 aircraft will operate this route.
AA5366 CLT1120 – 1304IPT CRJ x6
AA5432 CLT2000 – 2144IPT CRJ D
AA5433 IPT0623 – 0825CLT CRJ D
AA5366 IPT1334 – 1536CLT CRJ x6
