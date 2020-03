Thai Airways International March - May 2020 service changes as of 02MAR20

Thai Airways International as of 02MAR20 filed additional service changes, now covers April and May 2020. Planned service adjustment in Asia as follows.



Bangkok – Busan Reduce from 6 weekly to

17FEB20 – 23FEB20 5 weekly

24FEB20 – 18MAR20 4 weekly

20MAR20 – 30MAR20 5 weekly



Bangkok – Dubai 02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Bangkok – Fukuoka 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 weekly to

01MAR20 – 21MAR20 6 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly

29MAR20 – 04APR20 6 weekly



Bangkok – Ho Chi Minh City 29MAR20 – 27APR20 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

Bangkok – Jakarta 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Bangkok – Manila 01MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Bangkok – Nagoya 05MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 9 weekly

Bangkok – Osaka Kansai 05MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Bangkok – Sapporo New Chitose 04MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Except 07MAR20 / 10MAR20; Previous plan: 777-300 replaces 747-400)

Bangkok – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 26 weekly to

12FEB20 – 24FEB20 19 weekly

25FEB20 – 01MAR20 14 weekly

02MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly



Bangkok – Singapore 20FEB20 – 31MAY0 Reduce from 5 to 2 daily (4 daily 20FEB20 – 23FEB20)

Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan 05MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Bangkok – Tokyo Haneda 05MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily (TG660/661 cancelled, previous plan: A330 replaces 747)

Bangkok – Tokyo Narita

01MAR20 – 13MAR20 TG676/677 747-400 replaces A380

05MAR20 – 27MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 05MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled



Other routes also see service reduction, with flight cancelled on selected dates. Planned service changes to Mainland China and Hong Kong has also been extended to May 2020.



Bangkok – Beijing Capital Reduce from 14 weekly to

08FEB20 – 16FEB20 7 weekly

17FEB20 – 30MAY20 4 weekly



Bangkok – Chengdu Reduce from 7 weekly to

06FEB20 – 16FEB20 5 weekly

17FEB20 – 29FEB20 Cancelled

01MAR20 – 03APR20 5 weekly

04APR20 – 23APR20 3 weekly

27APR20 – 05MAY20 4 weekly

06MAY20 – 31MAY20 Cancelled



Bangkok – Guangzhou Reduce from 2 daily to

08FEB20 – 15FEB20 1 daily

16FEB20 – 02MAR20 Cancelled

03MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly



Bangkok – Hong Kong Reduce from 5 daily to

11FEB20 – 02MAR20 3 daily

03MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily



Bangkok – Kunming Reduce from 7 weekly to

06FEB20 – 16FEB20 3 weekly

17FEB20 – 31MAY20 Cancelled



Bangkok – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 2 daily to

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

17FEB20 – 01MAR20 4 weekly

02MAR20 – 30MAY20 3 weekly



Bangkok – Xiamen Reduce from 4 weekly to

03FEB20 – 15FEB20 2 weekly

16FEB20 – 31MAY20 Cancelled