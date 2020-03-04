Jetstar 2Q20 International changes as of 01MAR20

Jetstar Airways has filed International service changes for most of the 2nd quarter in 2020. Frequency comparison is based on listing as of 10FEB20 vs 01MAR20. Planned adjustment as follows.



Adelaide – Denpasar Reduce from 14 weekly to

29MAR20 – 11APR20 10 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 10 weekly



Cairns – Osaka Kansai

05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

12APR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

26APR20 – 09MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

10MAY20 – 06JUN20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

21JUN20 – 27JUN20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly



Cairns – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 6 weekly to

10MAY20 – 23MAY20 4 weekly

24MAY20 – 30MAY20 5 weekly

31MAY20 – 06JUN20 4 weekly

07JUN20 – 20JUN20 5 weekly



Gold Coast – Seoul Incheon 08MAR20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly service cancelled

Gold Coast – Tokyo Narita

26APR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

21JUN20 – 27JUN20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly



Melbourne – Phuket Reduce from 4 weekly to

29MAR20 – 04APR20 3 weekly

14JUN20 – 27JUN20 3 weekly



Perth – Denpasar Reduce from 21 weekly to

29MAR20 – 11APR20 18 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 20 weekly



Sydney – Phuket Reduce from 3 weekly to

24MAY20 – 13JUN20 2 weekly