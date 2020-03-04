Jetstar 2Q20 International changes as of 01MAR20

Jetstar Airways has filed International service changes for most of the 2nd quarter in 2020. Frequency comparison is based on listing as of 10FEB20 vs 01MAR20. Planned adjustment as follows.
Adelaide – Denpasar Reduce from 14 weekly to
29MAR20 – 11APR20 10 weekly
26APR20 – 02MAY20 10 weekly
Cairns – Osaka Kansai
05APR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
12APR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
26APR20 – 09MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
10MAY20 – 06JUN20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
21JUN20 – 27JUN20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
Cairns – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 6 weekly to
10MAY20 – 23MAY20 4 weekly
24MAY20 – 30MAY20 5 weekly
31MAY20 – 06JUN20 4 weekly
07JUN20 – 20JUN20 5 weekly
Gold Coast – Seoul Incheon 08MAR20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly service cancelled
Gold Coast – Tokyo Narita
26APR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly
21JUN20 – 27JUN20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly
Melbourne – Phuket Reduce from 4 weekly to
29MAR20 – 04APR20 3 weekly
14JUN20 – 27JUN20 3 weekly
Perth – Denpasar Reduce from 21 weekly to
29MAR20 – 11APR20 18 weekly
26APR20 – 02MAY20 20 weekly
Sydney – Phuket Reduce from 3 weekly to
24MAY20 – 13JUN20 2 weekly
