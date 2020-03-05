ANA in the last few days gradually filed schedule update for Tokyo Narita – Honolulu service, as the airline accelerates double daily Airbus A380 service, now scheduled from 01JUN20, instead of 01JUL20. The airline currently operates 10 weekly A380 and 4 weekly 777-300ER service.
NH184 NRT2010 – 0830HNL 388 D
NH182 NRT2130 – 0950HNL 388 D
NH183 HNL1135 – 1505+1NRT 388 D
NH181 HNL1240 – 1615+1NRT 388 D
ANA moves forward all-A380 Tokyo Narita – Honolulu service to June 2020
