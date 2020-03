Asiana Airlines Feb - Apr 2020 Network adjustment as of 05MAR20

Asiana Airlines in the last few days gradually extended service reduction into late-April 2020, while additional long-haul routes sees service reduction. The following is a list of Asiana’s service adjustment between February and April 2020, as of 1030GMT 05MAR20.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Busan – Beijing Capital 29MAR20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled

Busan – Da Nang 29MAR20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled

Busan – Guangzhou 04FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Busan – Shanghai Pu Dong

05FEB20 – 12FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

13FEB20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 7 weekly cancelled



Busan – Shenyang 04MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Gimpo – Beijing Capital 06FEB20 – 25APRR20 1 daily service cancelled

Seoul Gimpo – Osaka Kansai 04MAR20 – 24MAR20 Selected dates reduce from 2 to 1 daily (No flight on 04MAR20, 06MAR20 – 10MAR20)

Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda 06MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily (Except selected dates; 1 daily on 06MAR20 / 07MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Almaty 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok

18FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily (No service on following dates in March: 10, 12, 14, 16)

01MAR20 – 09MAR20 OZ741/742 A380 service replaced by 777-200ER/A330-300. From 10MAR20 to 28MAR20, OZ743/744 operates with A330



Seoul Incheon – Barcelona 09MAR20 – 24APR20 4 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly 10MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Beijing Capital Reduce from 20 weekly to

04FEB20 – 10FEB20 14 weekly

11FEB20 – 25APR20 7 weekly (No service on following dates in March: 11, 13, 16, 18, 20)



Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha rang 26FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly (7 weekly from 29MAR20) cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Changchun Reduce from 9 weekly to

07FEB20 – 18FEB20 7 weekly

02MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Changsha 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Chengdu Reduce from 7 weekly to

15FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly

01MAR20 – 25APR20 2 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Chiang Mai 03MAR20 – 14APR20 Planned 1 daily scheduled charter cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Chongqing 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Da Nang Reduce from 2 daily to

18FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 daily

01MAR20 – 25APR20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Dalian

17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 10 to 4 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 10MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-200ER replaces A380 from 14MAR20 to 28MAR20

Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka Reduce from 3 daily to

03MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily

29MAR20 – 25APR20 2 daily



Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou Reduce from 14 weekly to

17FEB20 – 29FEB20 7 weekly

01MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Guilin 01FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Haikou 02FEB20 – 01MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Hangzhou Reduce from 7 weekly to

11FEB20 – 29FEB20 4 weekly (selected dates may also see cancellations)

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 2 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Hanoi Reduce from 3 daily to

18FEB20 – 29FEB20 2 daily

01MAR20 – 25APR20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Harbin 14FEB20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 03MAR20 – 25APR20 2 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong Reduce from 2 daily to

25FEB20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 1 daily



Seoul Incheon – Honolulu Service cancelled during following dates in March 2020: 09 – 12, 16 – 18, 24 – 25

Seoul Incheon – Istanbul 03MAR20 – 24APR20 6 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly 06MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Jakarta 05MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Kaohsiung 23FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Lisbon 09MAR20 – 25MAR20 2 weekly cancelled (Seasonal scheduled charter ends 3 weeks earlier)

Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow

07MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

29MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Miyazaki 01MAR20 – 08APR20 3 weekly cancelled (Except 08MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Nagoya 04MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily (Except selected dates in March)

Seoul Incheon – Nanjing Reduce from 7 weekly to

12FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly

01MAR20 – 25APR20 2 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Okinawa 01MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 05MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily (Selected dates 2 daily)

Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 08MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 17MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Phu Quoc 01MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly)

Seoul Incheon – Phuket 02MAR20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Qingdao Reduce from 14 weekly to

03FEB20 – 29FEB20 7 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly

29MAR20 – 25APR20 7 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Rome

07MAR20 – 11APR20 7 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly 06MAR20 – 28MAR20)

12APR20 – 18APR20 6 weekly cancelled

19APR20 – 24APR20 4 weekly cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Saipan 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Sapporo New Chitose Reduce from 7 weekly to

09MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 3 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Seattle 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Sendai Reduce from 7 weekly to

01MAR20 – 08MAR20 4 weekly

09MAR20 – 25APR20 3 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 4 daily to

04FEB20 – 16FEB20 2 daily

17FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily

No service to Shanghai on following dates in Feb 2020: 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 / Mar 2020: 13, 17, 19



Seoul Incheon – Shenzhen Reduce from 8 weekly to

13FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 2 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Singapore

16FEB20 – 04MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

05MAR20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly (Planned increase from 10 to 14 weekly postponed to 26APR20)



Seoul Incheon – Sydney Reduce from 7 weekly to

01MAR20 – 04MAR20 4 weekly

05MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Taichung 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (No schedules listed on/after 29MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 2 daily to

24FEB20 – 25FEB20 1 daily

26FEB20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 1 daily



Seoul Incheon – Tashkent 02MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Tianjin Reduce from 7 weekly to

07FEB20 – 17FEB20 3 weekly

18FEB20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled (EXCEPT 29FEB20)

29MAR20 – 25APR20 2 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Haneda Reduce from 7 weekly to

05MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 3 daily to

04MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily (Except Selected dates operating as 2 daily)

29MAR20 – 25APR20 2 daily



Seoul Incheon – Ulan Baatar 25FEB20 – 10MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Venice 04MAR20 – 15APR20 2 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: until 28MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Weihai Reduce from 7 weekly to

13FEB20 – 28FEB20 cancelled

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Xi’An 11FEB20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Yancheng 05MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Yanji Reduce from 8 weekly to

10FEB20 – 29FEB20 5 weekly

01MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Yantai Reduce from 7 weekly to

11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled

29MAR20 – 25APR20 3 weekly