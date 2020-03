Loganair March - July 2020 Network additions

Loganair on Thursday (05MAR20) announced the addition of 16 routes, previously operated by flyBe. The first 4 routes will commence from 16MAR20, while the rest gradually introduced by July 2020.



Aberdeen – Belfast City eff 16MAR20 1 daily ERJ145

Aberdeen – Birmingham eff 16MAR20 17 weekly ERJ145

Aberdeen – Jersey eff 09MAY20 1 weekly ATR72

Aberdeen – Manchester eff 16MAR20 23 weekly ERJ145 (ATR72 from 01SEP20)

Edinburgh – Cardiff eff 23MAR20 1 daily ERJ145 (10 weekly from 01SEP20)

Edinburgh – Exeter eff 23MAR20 6 weekly ERJ145 (ATR72 from 06JUL20)

Edinburgh – Newquay eff 20JUN20 2 weekly ATR72

Edinburgh – Southampton eff 15JUN20 19 weekly ATR72 (26 weekly from 06JUL20)

Glasgow – Exeter eff 30MAR20 1 daily ERJ135/145 (ATR72 from 06JUL20)

Glasgow – Southampton eff 30MAR20 3 daily ERJ135/145 (4 daily ATR72 from 06JUL20)

Inverness – Belfast City eff 23MAR20 1 daily Saab 340

Inverness – Birmingham eff 16MAR20 4 weekly ERJ145 (1 daily from 23MAR20)

Inverness – Jersey eff 30MAY20 1 weekly ATR72

Newcastle – Exeter eff 06JUL20 1 daily ERJ135

Newcastle – Southampton eff 23MAR20 3 daily ERJ135