bahamasair Cuba network additions from March 2020

bahamasair this month is adding 2 routes to Cuba, including flights to Holguin and Santa Clara. Planned service as follows.
Nassau – Holguin eff 15MAR20 2 weekly 737-700 (Currently listed until 03SEP20)
UP215 NAS1115 – 1230HOG 73W 47
UP216 HOG1330 – 1435NAS 73W 47
Nassau – Santa Clara eff 17MAR20 2 weekly 737-700 (Service resumption since October 2016, currently listed until 04SEP20)
UP213 NAS1115 – 1215SNU 73W 25
UP214 SNU1315 – 1415NAS 73W 25
