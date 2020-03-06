airmalta / Qatar Airways begins codeshare service from March 2020

By Jim Liu

airmalta and Qatar Airways starting next week is launching reciprocal codeshare partnership. Initial codeshare routes effective from 10MAR20 as follows.

airmalta operated by Qatar Airways
Doha – Denpasar
Doha – Hanoi
Doha – Ho Chi Minh City
Doha – Jakarta
Doha – Karachi
Doha – Malta

Qatar Airways operated by airmalta
Malta – Frankfurt
Malta – Lisbon
Malta – Munich
Malta – Vienna