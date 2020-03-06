airmalta and Qatar Airways starting next week is launching reciprocal codeshare partnership. Initial codeshare routes effective from 10MAR20 as follows.
airmalta operated by Qatar Airways
Doha – Denpasar
Doha – Hanoi
Doha – Ho Chi Minh City
Doha – Jakarta
Doha – Karachi
Doha – Malta
Qatar Airways operated by airmalta
Malta – Frankfurt
Malta – Lisbon
Malta – Munich
Malta – Vienna
airmalta / Qatar Airways begins codeshare service from March 2020
Posted
airmalta and Qatar Airways starting next week is launching reciprocal codeshare partnership. Initial codeshare routes effective from 10MAR20 as follows.