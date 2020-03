Uzbekistan Airways schedules Boeing 787 London service in mid-March 2020

Uzbekistan Airways this week is adjusting operational aircraft for Tashkent – London Heathrow route, as the airline schedules Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service (with aircraft code 789) on 10MAR20 and 13MAR20, replacing Boeing 757.



HY201 TAS1345 – 1625LHR 789 10MAR20 / 13MAR20

HY202 LHR1800 – 0550+1TAS 789 10MAR20 / 13MAR20

Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline in summer schedules Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service for London during following period: 03APR20 – 28APR20, 14JUL20 – 23OCT20.