Aeroflot March 2020 Iran service changes

Aeroflot Russian Airlines starting this week (of 08MAR20) reduces service to Iran. The Skyteam member is now operating Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tehran Imam Khomeini service once a week on Sundays, instead of twice weekly.
SU512 SVO0740 – 1210IKA 320 15MAR20
SU512 SVO0740 – 1310IKA 320 22MAR20
SU512 SVO2215 – 0345+1IKA 32B 28MAR20
SU513 IKA1330 – 1700SVO 320 15MAR20
SU513 IKA1430 – 1700SVO 320 22MAR20
SU513 IKA0530 – 0800SVO 32B 29MAR20
This adjustment is currently scheduled until 28MAR20 (Mosow departure), where the airline plans 5 weekly flights from 29MAR20 for the month of April and May 2020.
