ANA Group Asia March 2020 Service changes as of 10MAR20

ANA Group in the last few days further reduced operation to Asia for the month of March 2020, including low-cost unit Peach. Planned adjustment as of 10MAR20 as follows.

ANA

Osaka Kansai – Beijing Capital Reduce from 7 weekly to

20FEB20 – 02MAR20 3 weekly

03MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Osaka Kansai – Dalian 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Osaka Kansai – Hangzhou Reduce from 7 weekly to

23FEB20 – 29FEB20 4 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MR20 Cancelled



Osaka Kansai – Hong Kong 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Osaka Kansai – Qingdao 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Osaka Kansai – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 2 daily to

10FEB20 – 01MAR20 1 daily. NH973/974 A320 replaces A320/767 mix

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Tokyo Haneda – Beijing Capital Reduce from 2 daily to

10FEB20 – 08MAR20 1 daily

09MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Tokyo Haneda – Guangzhou 09MAR20 – 15MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Tokyo Haneda – Hong Kong Reduce from 2 daily to

09MAR20 – 15MAR20 Cancelled

16MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily



Tokyo Haneda – Seoul Gimpo Reduce from 3 daily to

09MAR20 – 15MAR20 Cancelled

16MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily



Tokyo Haneda – Shanghai Hongqiao 20FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Tokyo Haneda – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 2 daily to

10FEB20 – 07MAR20 1 daily

08MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Tokyo Haneda – Taipei Song Shan

01MAR20 – 23MAR20 NH853/854 767 replaces 787-8

24MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, NH853/854 cancelled



Tokyo Narita – Beijing Capital 13MAR20 – 28MAR20 Temporary service, 1 daily 777-300ER

NH961 NRT0905 – 1215PEK 77W D

NH962 PEK1515 – 1935NRT 77W D



Tokyo Narita – Chengdu 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly (7 weekly from 18FEB20) cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Chennai 18MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Dalian

10FEB20 – 28MAR20 A320 replaces 787-9

20FEB20 – 11MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

12MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly



Tokyo Narita – Delhi 17MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Tokyo Narita – Guangzhou 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Hangzhou 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Hong Kong 12MAR20 – 15MAR20 Cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Mumbai 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Qingdao

10FEB20 – 28MAR20 767 replaces 787-8 (A320 10FEB20 – 16FEB20)

20FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Tokyo Narita – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 3 daily to

10FEB20 – 01MAR20 2 daily, NH919/920 767 replaces 787-9, NH959/960 A320 replaces 787-8

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily, NH919/920 767 replaces 787-9



Tokyo Narita – Shenyang 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Wuhan 23JAN20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Xiamen Reduce from 7 weekly to

10FEB20 – 11MAR20 4 weekly

12MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly

Peach

Fukuoka – Taipei Taoyuan 02MAR20 – 19MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Okinawa – Bangkok 01MAR20 – 27MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Okinawa – Hong Kong 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Okinawa – Kaohsiung 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Okinawa – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Okinawa – Taipei Taoyuan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

Osaka Kansai – Hong Kong Reduce from 3 daily to

17FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 daily

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Osaka Kansai – Kaohsiung 01MAR20 – 18MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Osaka Kansai – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 4 daily to

01MAR20 – 08MAR20 3 daily

09MAR20 – 31MAR20 Cancelled



Osaka Kansai – Shanghai Pu Dong 10FEB20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Osaka Kansai – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 4 daily to

01MAR20 – 18MAR20 1 daily

19MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 daily



Sapporo New Chitose – Taipei Taoyuan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Sendai – Taipei Taoyuan 01MAR20 – 18MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Tokyo Haneda – Seoul Incheon 02MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Tokyo Haneda – Taipei Taoyuan 02MAR20 – 19MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Kaohsiung 01MAR20 – 27MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 3 daily to

01MAR20 – 18MAR20 1 daily

19MAR20 – 27MAR20 2 daily