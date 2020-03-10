Mongolian carriers cancels Irkutsk / Ulan-Ude service in March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Mongolian carriers Aero Mongolia and Hunnu Air starting this week is temporary cancelling service to Irkutsk and Ulan-Ude respectively, as both carriers announced on its facebook page earlier this week.

Aero Mongolia
Ulan Baatar – Irkutsk 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly ERJ145 cancelled

M0101 ULN0930 – 1030IKT ERJ 135
M0102 IKT1130 – 1230ULN ERJ 135

Hunnu Air
Ulan Baatar – Ulan-Ude 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly ATR72 cancelled

MR727 ULN1950 – 2110UUD AT7 47
MR728 UUD2200 – 2320ULN AT7 47

Separately, Hunnu Air and Aero Mongolia once again stated the cancellation of all domestic flights, as directed by Mongolian Authority, from 10MAR20 to 16MAR20.

