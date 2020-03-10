Mongolian carriers Aero Mongolia and Hunnu Air starting this week is temporary cancelling service to Irkutsk and Ulan-Ude respectively, as both carriers announced on its facebook page earlier this week.
Aero Mongolia
Ulan Baatar – Irkutsk 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly ERJ145 cancelled
M0101 ULN0930 – 1030IKT ERJ 135
M0102 IKT1130 – 1230ULN ERJ 135
Hunnu Air
Ulan Baatar – Ulan-Ude 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly ATR72 cancelled
MR727 ULN1950 – 2110UUD AT7 47
MR728 UUD2200 – 2320ULN AT7 47
Separately, Hunnu Air and Aero Mongolia once again stated the cancellation of all domestic flights, as directed by Mongolian Authority, from 10MAR20 to 16MAR20.
Mongolian carriers cancels Irkutsk / Ulan-Ude service in March 2020
Posted
Mongolian carriers Aero Mongolia and Hunnu Air starting this week is temporary cancelling service to Irkutsk and Ulan-Ude respectively, as both carriers announced on its facebook page earlier this week.