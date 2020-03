Hainan Airlnes S20 Long-Haul inventory updates as of 10MAR20

Hainan Airlines in the last few days further revised its inventory for long-haul routes, for summer 2020 season. Latest adjustment as of 10MAR20 as follows.



Previously only available to book in full fare C/Y-class, reservation is now closed entirely:

Beijing – Manchester

Shenzhen – Brussels

Shenzhen – Madrid

Long-Haul from Chengdu and Xi’An



Previously only available to book in full fare C/Y-class, selected flights has reopened in all fare classes:

Beijing Capital – Brussels

Additional routes to/from Beijing Capital has been updated in this report



Latest summary of routes are only available to book in full fare C/Y-class for the moment (* represents all fare classes including full fare C/Y is closed):

Beijing Capital – Berlin Tegel 29MAR20 – 17JUN20 5 weekly

Beijing Capital – Brussels 29MAR20 – 07JUN20 2 of 5 weekly

Beijing Capital – Calgary 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 3 weekly

Beijing Capital – Chicago O’Hare 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 4 weekly

* Beijing Capital – Manchester 29MAR20 – 30MAY20 3 weekly

Beijing Capital – San Jose CA 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 5 weekly

Beijing Capital – Seattle 29MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly

Changsha – London Heathrow 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 3 weekly

Changsha – Los Angeles 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Changsha – Sydney 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 1 weekly (C/Y reopened)

* Chengdu – Chicago O’Hare 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

* Chengdu – Los Angeles 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 3 weekly

* Chengdu – New York JFK 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 3 weekly

Chongqing – Budapest 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Chongqing – Los Angeles 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Chongqing – New York JFK 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Chongqing – Paris CDG 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Chongqing – Rome 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Guiyang – Paris CDG 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 1 weekly

* Haikou – Melbourne 29MAR20 – 14JUN20 2 weekly

Haikou – Moscow Sheremetyevo 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

* Haikou – Sydney 29MAR20 – 11JUN20 2 weekly

* Shanghai Pu Dong – Boston 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 4 weekly

* Shanghai Pu Dong – Seattle 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 3 weekly

* Shenzhen – Auckland 29MAR20 – 13JUN20 2 weekly

* Shenzhen – Brisbane 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

* Shenzhen – Brussels 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

* Shenzhen – Cairns 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

* Shenzhen – Madrid 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Shenzhen – Paris CDG 29MAR20 – 10JUN20 3 weekly

Shenzhen – Rome 29MAR20 – 11JUN20 2 weekly

Shenzhen – Vancouver 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Shenzhen – Vienna 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Shenzhen – Zurich 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

* Xi’An – Los Angeles 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

* Xi’An – Paris CDG 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

* Xi’An – Rome 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly