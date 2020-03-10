Air New Zealand has filed service changes in the 2nd quarter of 2020 for flights to Asia. As of 10MAR20, planned adjustment as follows.
Auckland – Hong Kong
29MAR20 – 21APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
22APR20 – 26JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Auckland – Seoul Incheon 08MAR20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly cancelled
Auckland – Shanghai Pu Dong 09FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled (Previous plan: Alternating days from 31MAR20 to 30APR20)
Auckland – Singapore 29APR20 – 25JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly
Auckland – Taipei Taoyuan
12APR20 – 26APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
27APR20 – 25JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Auckland – Tokyo Narita
29MAR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly
04MAY20 – 23MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4-5 weekly
25MAY20 – 06JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
08JUN20 – 14JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
15JUN20 – 28JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4-5 weekly
Air New Zealand 2Q20 Asia service changes as of 10MAR20
