Air New Zealand 2Q20 Asia service changes as of 10MAR20

Air New Zealand has filed service changes in the 2nd quarter of 2020 for flights to Asia. As of 10MAR20, planned adjustment as follows.



Auckland – Hong Kong

29MAR20 – 21APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

22APR20 – 26JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly



Auckland – Seoul Incheon 08MAR20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly cancelled

Auckland – Shanghai Pu Dong 09FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled (Previous plan: Alternating days from 31MAR20 to 30APR20)

Auckland – Singapore 29APR20 – 25JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

Auckland – Taipei Taoyuan

12APR20 – 26APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

27APR20 – 25JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly



Auckland – Tokyo Narita

29MAR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

04MAY20 – 23MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4-5 weekly

25MAY20 – 06JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

08JUN20 – 14JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

15JUN20 – 28JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4-5 weekly