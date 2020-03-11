Marshall Islands suspends inbound pax for 2 weeks in March 2020

Nauru Airlines starting this Saturday 14MAR20 is cancelling service to Marshall Islands and The Kiribati, as The Government of Republic of The Marshall Islands (RMI) issued latest travel advisory, introducing 2-week period of total suspension of international travelers into the RMI via air travel. This advisory has been in effect since 08MAR20, currently scheduled until 22MAR20.



With Nauru Airlines operates Marshall Islands service in conjunction with Kiribati as 1 weekly Nauru – Majuro – Tarawa – Nauru service and 1 weekly in opposite direction, the airline will also cancel Tarawa service.



ON049 INU0700 – 0830MAJ0915 – 1030TRW1115 – 1230INU 737 5

ON048 INU1110 – 1225TRW1310 – 1425MAJ1510 – 1640INU 737 6



Despite the latest advisory, there are no changes to United Airlines’ Island Hopper operation, as it continues to accept outbound traffic from RMI (Kwajalein and Majuro), although the airline continues to assess the situation.