Air France Mar/Apr 2020 East Asia service changes as of 10MAR20

Air France this week filed additional changes to its long-haul service to East Asia, for the month of March and April 2020. Planned changes (Mainland China not included) as follow.



Paris CDG – Hong Kong 09MAR20 – 28MAR20 Service cancelled. Upon resumption on 29MAR20, service operates on alternating days until 03MAY20 (CDG departure), instead of 1 daily

Paris CDG – Seoul Incheon 09MAR20 – 12APR20 Reduce from 1 daily to alternating days

Paris CDG – Singapore 09MAR20 – 08APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Paris CDG – Taipei Taoyuan 09MAR20 – 28MAR20 Service cancelled. Previously AF reduces service from 3 to 2 weekly from 04MAR20 to 30APR20