Air China this week launched new route from Shanghai, as the Star Alliance carrier commenced Shanghai Pu Dong – Singapore service. From 10MAR20 to 31MAR20, Airbus A350-900XWB operates this route on daily basis.
CA807 PVG0930 – 1450SIN 359 D
CA808 SIN1620 – 2120PVG 359 D
Air China begins Shanghai – Singapore service from mid-March 2020
