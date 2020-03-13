Japanese carrier StarFlyer earlier this week cancelled its International service, and has been extended till the end of March 2020. Affected International routes as follow.
Kitakyushu – Taipei Taoyuan 11MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled
Nagoya – Taipei Taoyuan 11MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled
StarFlyer cancels International service in March 2020
